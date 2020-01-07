DAN's Sidharth Rao is now chairman - Happy mcgarrybowen and Dentsu Webchutney

Commenting on the appointment, Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO, DAN India said, “Sidharth’s journey with Dentsu Webchutney is one of the most iconic stories of modern Indian advertising. It has been a joy to watch Dentsu Webchutney grow the way it has in the last 6 years. Considered to be one of the best digital agencies of the country today, Dentsu Webchutney is now also one of the finest creative agencies in the business. Sidharth is already an integral part of DAN India’s key leadership team and, as we strengthen our digital and creative credentials, I am delighted to have him take up this additional new mandate with Happy mcgarrybowen."