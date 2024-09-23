Darshpreet Raheja joins Kiehl's Since 1851 as marketing head

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Prior to this role, Raheja was working as senior marketing manager for Kama Ayurveda.
She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Raheja has over 19 years of experience in marketing, PR, brand management, and communications. Her key strengths lie in media and stakeholder management, influencer engagement, client servicing, business development, strategic alliances, and team management.
Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations like Times Network, PR Pundit, The Communication Council, and more.