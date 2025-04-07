DBS Bank India appoints Ambuj Chandna as MD & Head of Consumer Banking Group

DBS Bank India has announced two senior-level appointments who will lead core business functions. Ambuj Chandna has been appointed managing director (MD) and head of consumer banking group, at DBS Bank India, succeeding Prashant Joshi. Chandna was formerly the president and Head of Consumer Assets at Kotak Mahindra Bank. Santanu Mitra, the former MD and head of digital economy group, institutional banking at DBS Bank Singapore, takes on the role of MD and country head corporate banking (large and midcap) at DBS Bank India.

Both leadership positions will report into the managing director and CEO of DBS Bank India, Rajat Verma, who commented on the appointments, “India is one of DBS’ key markets and over more than three decades in the country, the franchise has evolved, achieving a steady growth trajectory in recent years. The new leadership appointments will enable us to continue the strong momentum of the bank in India, leveraging our digital expertise, the physical distribution and our Asian network to serve our customers more holistically. We are delighted to welcome Ambuj and Santanu to their new roles at DBS and are confident that their extensive experience will be invaluable in driving our next phase of growth.”

Ambuj Chandna, a seasoned banking professional with nearly three decades of experience was previously with Kotak Mahindra Bank. In his new role, he will oversee DBS Bank India’s retail banking operations, wealth offering (DBS Treasures), digital banking, and customer engagement to strengthen the bank’s consumer banking function. Before Kotak, Chandna held senior positions at ING Vysya Bank, Fullerton Financial Holdings, and Citibank. He has an MBA from the Institute of Management Studies, Indore, and Master of Science degree in Strategic Marketing Leadership from Henley Business School, London.

Santanu Mitra, who joined DBS Singapore in 2014 will now lead corporate banking (large and midcap) at DBS Bank India. In his new role, he will be responsible for driving the institutional banking business, focusing on large and mid-corporates and MNCs. Over the last decade, Mitra has played a pivotal role in the Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) sector in India, Singapore and United States, helping to grow the TMT business materially. He was responsible for setting up the Digital Economy business covering the startup ecosystem in 2020, which has since scaled up across key DBS markets. With a career spanning two decades, he has previously held leadership roles at PT AXIS Telekom Indonesia, and Macquarie Bank. Mitra holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad and a Bachelor of Technology (Honors) from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.