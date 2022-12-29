DDB Mudra Group announces appointments in senior leadership in creative and planning

Talking about the senior appointments Rahul Mathew, chief creative officer, DDB Mudra Group said, “Bernbach had said that creativity is the most powerful force in business. And those words form the core of what we're trying to build at the DDB Mudra Group. But how strong the force of creativity is, depends on the talent that wields it and leads it. In Menaka and Nitin, we found strong leaders and wielders of this force. I look forward to working with them and creating some really exciting work on some of our biggest brands.”