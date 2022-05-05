DDB Mudra Group appoints Aniruddha Deb as EVP & Head of Business – North

Speaking on Aniruddha’s appointment, Ashutosh Sawhney said, “The last two years have accelerated clients’ needs for ‘Through the Line’ consumer-focused marketing. The leaders for this hybrid discipline in our business are rare as they ought to have one foot planted in brand, human insights and strategy and the other in digital, platform-out thinking. Aniruddha’s appointment is in sync with this growing need as he complements both these skill sets with aplomb and has a keen appreciation of what is effective, creative work. We’re excited to see what the future of this hybrid model at the group holds with him on board.”