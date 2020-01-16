DDB Mudra Group appoints Preetham Venkky as President – 22feet Tribal Worldwide

Speaking about his appointment, Aditya R Kanthy, MD & CEO, DDB Mudra Group said, “Venkky will play a critical role in effectively bringing insight, creativity and brand building together with digital marketing and experience design. Being a serial entrepreneur who built his first angel founded startup at the age of 19 and then scaled KRDS from a fledgling to working with majority of Fortune 50 companies in Singapore, is nothing short of phenomenal. This is where Venkky’s deep commitment to building creative culture and leveraging technology and data will drive business growth for our clients. Our 250 people at 22feet Tribal are essential for the Group’s growth and I’m delighted we have talent like Venkky and Debashish to lead it.”