DDB Mudra Group appoints Shashank Lanjekar as national strategy head

Shashank added, “The hunger of this team to keep pushing for better work year on year is what stood out for me to begin with. Add to that the width of the clientele and the depth of talent across the group, and you have the textbook definition of 'opportunity'. What’s more, I have known Rahul since 2005 and am glad to see the hungry, front-foot player in him intact. I am itching to partner him at the other end of the crease.”