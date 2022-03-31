DDB Mudra Group names Anand Murty and Mehak Jaini as India Strategy Chiefs

Speaking of this change of guard, Aditya Kanthy, CEO & MD, DDB Mudra Group says, “We’re so excited about Anand and Mehak taking charge of the strategy department at the Group. They are the key to the kind of success we want to create for our people and clients. From brilliant creative work and beautiful, seamless experiences through to measured and disproportionate brand and business growth – the strategists are at the heart of the action here. While one part of the task is to bring changes to the ways of traditional marketers, equally, they will help bring the basics of brand building and consumer thinking to help set a foundation for long-term sustainable growth for digitally forward companies.”