DDB Mudra Group names Niharika Dixit as Senior Partner- Digital

DDB Mudra Group has appointed Niharika Dixit as senior partner– digital. Prior to this role, Dixit was working as partner- digital at the organisation.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Dixit is a digital media professional with ten years of experience across key marketing functions, including media planning, campaign management, media strategy, publisher and affiliate marketing, performance marketing, and social media.

Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations such as Jack Morris Media, Innoexcel Technologies, Adsplay International, Gemexi, and more.