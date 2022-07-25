DDB Mudra Group ropes in Sonia as Vice President

Prior to this, she was with Google India as Creative Operations Manager - Global Business.
DDB Mudra Group has recently roped in Sonia S. as vice president. She joins from Google India, where she was managing creative operations, global business and was also responsible for Video optimization, CSat, Vendor management, people management, sales support, producer, creative producer, and executive producer.
A professional with more than 15 years of experience in the industry, Sonia has also worked with Prime Focus Technologies as associate vice president- creative services, Cinemax Media, NDTV Media, Network 18 Media and Radio Today Broadcasting.