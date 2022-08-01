DDB Mudra's Abhishek Bhatia joins Hindustan Wellness as Vice President

Previously, he was working as Head of ECC Marketing at Max Mudra.
Hindustan Wellness, the healthcare company has recently appointed Abhishek Bhatia from DDB Mudra as vice president. He joins the company after working as head of ECC marketing, Max Mudra for around 4 years and was responsible for Multi media experiential marketing.
A marketing professional with close to 2 decades of experience in consumer marketing and digital activation, Bhatia has worked across categories ranging from FMCG , Consumer Durable, Mobile etc. In the past, he has also had stints with GroupM, Impact Communications, Dharma Life, Telenor, Percept, Ogilvy, Bates Chi & Partner and Coffee Day Group.