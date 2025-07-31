DDB Mudra’s Rammohan Sundaram steps down, eyes health-tech venture

Rammohan Sundaram has stepped down from his role as resident– integrated media at DDB Mudra Group, bringing his six-year stint with the agency to a close. He originally came on board as managing partner and head of Mediatech.

He shared news of his departure on LinkedIn and disclosed plans to launch a new health-centric super app on August 15, 2025.

Throughout his career, Sundaram has held leadership positions at several prominent organisations, including Reliance Jio, Ibibo Group (now part of MakeMyTrip), Tribal DDB (Omnicom), Madison Communications, Jobsahead.com (now integrated with Monster.com), Indian Express, and U.S.-based C1X Inc. He has worked in various global leadership roles such as CEO, managing director, SVP, VP, and Director.