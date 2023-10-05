DDB rejigs global leadership, names CEO and Chairman

In a smooth transition of leadership, Alex Lubar has assumed the role of global CEO at DDB Worldwide, succeeding Marty O’Halloran, who is transitioning to a chairman position.
Lubar, who previously served as the North America CEO at McCann for a decade, took on the role of global president and chief operating officer of DDB Worldwide last year. As part of the restructuring, Glen Lomas, the current CEO for Europe, Middle East, and Africa at DDB, has taken over Lubar’s position as global president and chief operating officer. Lomas will continue his responsibilities in the EMEA region.
O’Halloran, a veteran with almost 40 years of service at DDB, is moving into the chairman role, marking a significant milestone for the company.