DDB Tribal appoints Anusheela Saha as creative head

DDB Tribal, the full-service agency of the DDB Mudra Group, has named Anusheela Saha as creative head.

Anusheela joins from FCB India where she was a national creative director. At FCB, she led creative strategies, mentored teams, and worked on campaigns that combined emotional depth with impact. She has also held senior roles at Cheil.

With more than two decades of experience, Anusheela has shaped brand storytelling for clients such as Unilever, KFC, Mahindra Automobiles, Uber, Google, Samsung, UN AIDS and Times of India. Her work includes the project ‘UnBox Me’, which explored gender identity in children and encouraged dialogue around it. She has won recognition at Cannes Lions, D&AD, One Show, Clio Awards, Spikes Asia and Kyoorious.

Her appointment marks a return to DDB Mudra Group where she will report to Rahul Mathew, chief creative officer. She replaces Iraj Fraz, who will move into a new role within the company.

Rahul Mathew said, “Over the last few years, we’ve seen DDB Tribal grow stronger and confident as an agency. And Anusheela will help take this growth into its next phase. She shares a lot of the same values that we hold dear, especially when it comes to big ideas and craft. And with the exciting brands that we have in the agency, I look forward to working with her to create work that’s just as exciting.”

On her new role, Anusheela said, “I am very excited to be a part of DDB Tribal. For me DDB is the perfect alignment of culture, creative vision, and leadership. I look forward to helping Rahul take this incredible legacy forward and also building a successful partnership with Ashutosh and the entire team at DDB Tribal.”

Outside of work, she spends her time tending to plants and curating art by women and queer artists.