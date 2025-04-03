DDB Tribal makes senior appointments

DDB Mudra Group has announced leadership appointments at DDB Tribal North. Ashna Nandrajog joins as senior vice president - business, and Mohini Varma steps in as executive vice president - planning, signalling a major push for growth and innovation.

Nandrajog brings a 20-year track record, having steered brands like Bata, Ford, and Maruti Suzuki to working at agencies including Contract, FCB Ulka, Ogilvy, and Publicis Capital.

Varma, former NDTV correspondent, has shaped brand narratives for giants like Netflix, Google, and PepsiCo at agencies such as Toaster, FCB, and JWT. Her strategic prowess is underscored by a Gold APAC Effie for impactful campaigns that drive tangible change.

"We're scaling new heights, pushing boundaries, and hungrier than ever," said Ashutosh Sawhney, pPresident, DDB Tribal. "The industry thrives on exceptional talent, and in Ashna and Mohini, we've found the perfect blend of fire and maturity to capitalise on the immense opportunities before us, delivering outstanding work for our clients and building formidable teams."

Nandrajog commented, "In an era of rapid digital transformation, DDB Mudra Group stands out for its integrated approach. I'm thrilled to join a company that champions brand building through impactful creativity and delivers holistic solutions across its diverse businesses. I'm eager to contribute to DDB's continued growth and success."

Varma added, "At DDB, we believe in emotionally resonant creativity, rooted in deep human insights, that transform brands, markets, and culture. In a world where attention is a premium, genuine insights are paramount. I'm excited to co-author the next chapter of growth for our dynamic brands."