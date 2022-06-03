DealShare appoints Sowmya Shenoy as Director Public Relations

Commenting on the appointment, Vineet Rao, founder & CEO, DealShare, said, “We are delighted to welcome Sowmya, as our Director PR. Our vision to enrich lives of the people of India and further promote the Government of India’s “Make in India” initiative has profoundly gained impetus over the last few years. We sincerely seek the support of our external stakeholders and media in this journey; we believe that Sowmya with her expertise in public relations and advocacy will help us establish and enhance the value proposition of DealShare in the external community”

Sharing her views on joining DealShare, Sowmya Shenoy, Director PR, DealShare, said, “I am excited to further diversify my career in the field of PR with DealShare. DealShare is at a pivotal point of disrupting the social commerce ecosystem, as they increase the geographical footprint and product offerings. DealShare’s vision is set to transform and empower mass consumers, local manufacturers and micro entrepreneurs across the country. I look forward to help realise this vision, as DealShare scales new heights and reaches new milestones.”

DealShare is India’s fastest-growing social e-commerce company focused on catering to the 500 million new-to-internet and value-seeking users. It offers high-quality, low-priced essentials coupled with a gamified, fun-filled, and virality-driven shopping experience, making it easy for first-time internet users to experience online shopping.