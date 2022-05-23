DealShare appoints Venkatesh Tarakkad as Chief Financial Officer

He will be in charge of DealShare's finance function as well Supply Chain function.
Strengthening its senior leadership team further, DealShare, the social e-commerce pioneer and recent unicorn, today announced the appointment of Venkatesh Tarakkad as chief financial officer. Venkatesh brings over 25 years of experience in enabling businesses to scale quickly, increasing efficiency & improving profitability, taking companies public. He will be in charge of DealShare's finance function as well Supply Chain function.
Venkatesh has extensive experience in the Retail, FMCG, and e-commerce sectors. In his previous roles, he was the CFO of Ecom Express, TCNS Clothing and Metro Cash & Carry, India. He has also worked for companies like E&Y and Coca-Cola. Venkatesh will join the leadership team and play a vital role in propelling the company towards profitability and growth.
Commenting on the appointment, Vineet Rao, founder & CEO of DealShare said, “We are delighted to welcome Venkatesh to the DealShare family. It is an exciting time for DealShare as we rapidly scale our business, expand into new markets, and empower local communities & manufacturers. Venkatesh’s addition will strengthen the leadership team. His extensive experience will help us chart out a strategy that enables us to augment and sharpen the unit economics further while growing fast.”
Sharing his views on joining DealShare, Venkatesh Tarakkad, CFO, DealShare said, “I am thrilled to join DealShare at this crucial stage of its journey. Previously, I had the experience of building and growing an offline trading business, and now, at Dealshare even more excited to be building up an amazing business in the holy grail of online retail. I am looking forward to working closely with the strong leadership team and realizing the strategic priority of profitability with growth.”