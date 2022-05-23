DealShare appoints Venkatesh Tarakkad as Chief Financial Officer

Sharing his views on joining DealShare, Venkatesh Tarakkad, CFO, DealShare said, “I am thrilled to join DealShare at this crucial stage of its journey. Previously, I had the experience of building and growing an offline trading business, and now, at Dealshare even more excited to be building up an amazing business in the holy grail of online retail. I am looking forward to working closely with the strong leadership team and realizing the strategic priority of profitability with growth.”