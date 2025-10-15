Debabrata Mukherjee takes charge as MD of LOTTE India’s Havmor Ice Cream

Following Komal Anand’s departure to join Creambell as Managing Director, LOTTE India has named Debabrata Mukherjee as Managing Director for its Ice Cream Division, Havmor Ice Cream.

In his new role, Mukherjee will lead the strategic direction and business growth of LOTTE India’s ice cream portfolio, driving innovation and expansion for Havmor Ice Cream.

Mukherjee brings over three decades of experience in leadership, business strategy, marketing, and innovation. Before this appointment, he served as Managing Director and CEO of Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Ltd, where he also held the position of Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Sharing his thoughts on joining the company, Debabrata Mukherjee said, “I have spent a few years of my professional life in Seoul and have had the opportunity to experience the agility, innovation, and leadership that LOTTE is known for. I am really looking forward to the opportunity of building upon the huge legacy that the brand Havmor has created over the years in India and unlocking new frontiers of growth.”

He has previously held senior leadership roles at The Coca-Cola Company across India, South Korea, and South-West Asia for two decades. He also led strategy and revenue growth initiatives at Hindustan Times, drove consumer-centric portfolio expansion at United Breweries Group, and served as Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Emami Agrotech Ltd, where he led the edible oils business and managed full P&L responsibility for the Foods division.