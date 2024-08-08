Debarshi Ray appointed Director - Technical at The Times of India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Ray has over 28 years of experience in manufacturing, printing and packaging industries.
Debarshi Ray has joined The Times of India as the Director - Technical. A Bachelor of Printing Engineering from Jadavpur University and an accomplished business leader with over 28 years of experience, Debarshi has extensive experience in manufacturing, printing and packaging industries across India and Asia.
Ray has a proven track record of leading large-scale operations, driving process improvements and fostering innovation. Debarshi has also held leadership positions at Amcor Flexibles, Euro SME Sdn. Bhd, Paharpur 3P, Times Printers Pte Ltd etc. and has consistently demonstrated exemplary leadership and technical acumen spanning across operations, quality assurance, process improvement and innovation initiatives across multiple regions and cultures.
In his earlier role, Ray was the vice president - operations and executive Director at Constantia Flexible and was responsible for P&L and manufacturing sites across eight plants and successfully setting up two Greenfield plants in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.
At Times Printers, Debarshi established a Six Sigma culture and spearheaded the development and implementation of the "process/business excellence structure for best practice" across global locations including China, Malaysia, Australia, and Singapore.
As Director - Technical, Debarshi will leverage his rich experience in manufacturing, innovation and team leadership to drive the company’s Production and Engineering function.