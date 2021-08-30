Debosmita Majumder joins Embassy Group as Head – Marketing & Communications

Embassy Group, India’s leading real estate development firm, today announced the appointment of Debosmita Majumder as group head – marketing & communications. Debosmita is an accomplished communications and marketing specialist with over 16 years of experience working with some of the country’s biggest brands and agencies, and has delivered award winning campaigns. Prior to joining Embassy Group, Debosmita was the Head of Marketing at Porsche India, and was responsible in leading strategic campaigns and marketing initiatives for the brand. She has also previously worked with PUMA India, driving business impact, and is the brain behind the empowering Propah Lady campaign, the Cannes Awards nominated Suede Gully campaign and #DoYou campaign, which broke the Guinness Record in 2016.