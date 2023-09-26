Debosmita Majumder joins WeWork India as Chief Marketing Officer

Commenting on the appointment, Debosmita Majumder, chief marketing officer at WeWork India, said, "Over the past six years, WeWork India has grown into a brand with a distinct identity of its own, catering to a varied range of consumers - from entrepreneurs to enterprises. It has been an interesting journey, one that’s full of innovation and exciting possibilities. I am delighted to join WeWork India at this pivotal point, and work closely with the team to continue the momentum and achieve new milestones”.