Debosmita Majumder quits Puma, joins Porsche India as head of marketing

Majumder was associate director and head of marketing at Puma India, where she worked for over five years.
Puma India’s associate director and head of marketing Debosmita Majumder has moved on from the company. She now joins Porsche India as head of marketing, PR, CRM Porsche India, Skoda Volkswagen Group.
Earlier, Majumder, who has around 14 years of industry experience, had worked with Puma India for over five years. She was responsible for brand marketing, sports marketing, e-commerce, retail marketing and demand generation.
In her past stints, she has worked with Sony Six and Kix as corporate communications manager for over a year, MSL India as associate account director for around two years, and Genesis Burson-Marsteller as consulting associate for five-plus years.