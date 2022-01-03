Deccan Herald ropes in Rahul Kathuria as AGM - Marketing

Previously, he was with Dainik Jagran as Senior Manager - Strategy & Brand Development.
Rahul Kathuria from Dainik Jagran has recently joined Deccan Herald as assistant general manager marketing. At Dainik Jagran, he worked as senior manager - strategy & brand development for more than 5 years and was responsible for developing and implementing Digital & ATL/BTL marketing campaigns and brand strategies to achieve B2B marketing objectives.
A marketing value chain expert having more than 11 years of experience in integrated marketing, Rahul has also worked with PVR, Havas Media Group and Vatika Group in the past.