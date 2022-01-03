By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Deccan Herald ropes in Rahul Kathuria as AGM - Marketing

Previously, he was with Dainik Jagran as Senior Manager - Strategy & Brand Development.

Rahul Kathuria from Dainik Jagran has recently joined Deccan Herald as assistant general manager marketing. At Dainik Jagran, he worked as senior manager - strategy & brand development for more than 5 years and was responsible for developing and implementing Digital & ATL/BTL marketing campaigns and brand strategies to achieve B2B marketing objectives.

A marketing value chain expert having more than 11 years of experience in integrated marketing, Rahul has also worked with PVR, Havas Media Group and Vatika Group in the past.

Deccan Herald‘Dainik Jagran’