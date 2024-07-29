Deepa Dey departs HUL after a four-year tenure

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Prior to this role, she was heading communications function and CSR India Subcontinent at GSK Consumer Healthcare India.
Deepa Dey, head of communication andsustainability, Nutrition and Special Projects, is departing from Hindustan Unilever (HUL). Dey shared the news in a LinkedIn post.
Dey's career highlights include leadership positions at prominent companies like SpiceJet, Airtel, and GSK. She has managed a wide range of responsibilities, from marketing communication to traditional PR, online reputation management, culture building, industry orchestration, crisis management, and global mergers and acquisitions across India and South Asia.
Her diverse professional journey has included roles in hospitality, book retail, real estate, e-commerce, and leading communications for transnational corporations in sectors such as tea, shipping, and aviation.
Reflecting on her tenure at HUL, Dey remarked, "What started as a stumbling step towards PR, over three decades, became a breathtaking, and sometimes sleepless, journey, full of learning, connecting, nurturing and custodianship of change & culture management."
As she steps away from HUL, Dey shared, "Today I am again at the cusp of a change."