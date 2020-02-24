Deepak Gupta joins Bombay Shaving Company as the ‘CBO (Offline) and Head of Operations’

Men’s skincare brand Bombay Shaving Company has further taken a leap to strengthen its brand presence across offline by on-boarding Deepak Gupta as its Chief Business Officer (Offline) and Head of Operations. Bombay Shaving Company has a presence in 8 cities across the country with over 3,000 stores. Deepak Gupta will lead the entire offline P&L comprising retail and institutional sales. Additionally, he will also lead supply chain and operations. Deepak’s understanding of the dynamic market environment and consumer behaviour will further support Bombay Shaving Company, an internet first brand on path to achieve INR 100 crore revenue mark.