Deepak Gupta joins Bombay Shaving Company as the ‘CBO (Offline) and Head of Operations’

Men’s skincare brand Bombay Shaving Company has further taken a leap to strengthen its brand presence across offline by on-boarding Deepak Gupta as its Chief Business Officer (Offline) and Head of Operations. Bombay Shaving Company has a presence in 8 cities across the country with over 3,000 stores. Deepak Gupta will lead the entire offline P&L comprising retail and institutional sales. Additionally, he will also lead supply chain and operations. Deepak’s understanding of the dynamic market environment and consumer behaviour will further support Bombay Shaving Company, an internet first brand on path to achieve INR 100 crore revenue mark.
Prior to this, Gupta was leading the regional business for Colgate-Palmolive where he gathered experience of working with the world’s most penetrated brand with 3.5+ billion daily active users. He also spent more than two years In China and witnessed the tremendous mushrooming of brands by heading sales operations and strategy for entire Mainland China which launched online and quickly scaled offline.
Regarding the development, Deepak Gupta said “Bombay Shaving Company is an inspiring brand which is both under-penetrated and under-served. There is a huge potential to innovate and build a new-age brand like ours in offline stores which are digitally targeted and leading to a tectonic shift from mass distribution /mass-media lead business models. I’m extremely excited to be part of this grooming revolution.”
Shantanu Deshpande, CEO & founder, Bombay Shaving Company said, "We're thrilled to have someone of Deepak's calibre join Bombay Shaving Company to forefront the entire off-screen P&L. Being an internet first brand, its essential for us to rapidly develop an omnichannel approach to retail. With more than a decade experience, Deepak brings in distribution aspiration and a process ethos. We look forward to working with a leader like him to build and grow our brand together.”