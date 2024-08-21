Deepak Nambiar joins Wardwizard Foods and Beverages as head of corporate communications

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Nambiar has worked as head of sales and marketing at The Indian Express Newspaper Group.
Wardwizard Foods and Beverages appointed Deepak Nambiar as the head of Corporate Communications. Nambiar has over two decades, Nambiar is set to lead the company’s communication strategies, aimed at enhancing brand presence and driving impactful stakeholder engagement in the dynamic food and beverage sector.
Nambiar has worked as head of sales and marketing at The Indian Express Newspaper Group. His career in electronic media has given him a strong understanding of both traditional and digital communication channels, enabling him to navigate the modern media landscape effectively.
As the head of corporate communications, Nambiar will focus on elevating the company’s communication efforts, driving brand visibility, ensuring cohesive and effective messaging across all platforms and strengthening relationships with key stakeholders. His expertise and strategic foresight will play a critical role in enhancing the company’s corporate reputation and supporting its growth initiatives.
Expressing confidence in Nambiar’s leadership, Sheetal Bhalerao, chairperson and managing director of Wardwizard Foods and Beverages, said, “We are pleased to welcome Deepak Nambiar to our leadership team. His vast experience in strategic marketing and communications, coupled with his innovative approach, aligns perfectly with our vision for the future. We are confident that with his experience, our brand will be able to establish a stronger connect with all our stakeholders through effective communication strategies and help the brand achieve better visibility, reach and recall with regards to our target customers and stakeholders.”
Speaking about his appointment, Deepak Nambiar, head of corporate communications, Wardwizard Foods and Beverages, said, “It is indeed a privilege to join the Wardwizard Group and be bestowed with the responsibility of spearheading the communications mandate for Wardwizard Foods and Beverages Limited . I thank the leadership and especially, Ms Sheetal Bhalerao, for the opportunity. The brand already has a strong foundation and connect with the audience. My focus will be to take this relationship and connection to the next level and achieve deeper meaningful relationships with stakeholders.”