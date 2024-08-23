Deepak Srivastava appointed head of digital marketing at Star Bazaar

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Prior to this, Srivastava was working as digital marketing manager at StarQuik.
Star Bazaar has appointed Deepak Srivastava as its head of digital marketing. Prior to this, Srivastava was working as digital marketing manager at StarQuik.
He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
In his new position, Deepak Srivastava will oversee app development and management for Star Bazaar, focusing on conversion and engagement, driving revenue across online platforms, managing marketing technology, and handling P&L for all digital channels, among other responsibilities.
With over 16 years of experience, Srivastava is an expert in e-commerce and digital marketing, specializing in areas such as digital marketing, performance marketing, web analytics, mobile app marketing, search engine optimization, and search marketing.