Deepali Handa joins Endemol Shine India as EVP & Head of Commercials and Production

Endemol Shine India, part of Banijay Entertainment, has appointed Deepali Handa as executive vice president (EVP) and head of commercials and production. With over two decades of experience in both scripted and unscripted genres, Handa comes from BBC Studios India, where she held various key positions, including head of commercials, production, and executive producer.

Advertisment

She has managed production operations, improving efficiency, and increasing profitability through cost-effective strategies across television, films, and documentaries.

Rishi Negi, group COO, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India, commented, “Handa’s expertise and insights in both production and commercials make her a valuable addition to our leadership team. We look forward to her playing a pivotal role in ensuring we stay at the forefront of delivering quality and cutting-edge content to our partners and consumers.”

Commenting on her new role, Deepali Handa, said, “Endemol Shine India has made its mark and held its own, be it in big scale unscripted format production or scripted content. I’m excited to join the bandwagon and contribute to its legacy of producing world-class content.”