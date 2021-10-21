Zomato's Deepinder Goyal appointed to Unacademy's Board of Directors

An advisor to the ed-tech brand for several years, he'd participated in the company’s Series H fundraise in August.
Unacademy, India’s leading learning platform, today announced the appointment of Deepinder Goyal, founder & CEO, Zomato on the company’s Board of Directors.
Deepinder is an investor in Unacademy and participated in the company’s Series H fundraise in August.
Commenting on the development, Gaurav Munjal, co-founder & CEO, Unacademy Group said, “Deepinder has been an advisor for several years and it was only a matter of time before that association transformed into a formal partnership. His experience with building and scaling a successful consumer technology company will help us tremendously as we build the country’s largest learning platform.”
“I am thrilled to join the Unacademy board. I think it’s one of the best product companies being made in India, and I am looking forward to learning from Gaurav and the team,” said Deepinder Goyal, Founder & CEO, Zomato.