Deepinder Goyal resigns as CEO of Eternal; Albinder Dhindsa to take over

Deepinder Goyal, founder and group CEO of Eternal (formerly Zomato) has resigned from his position. Albinder Singh Dhindsa will take over as chief executive officer of Eternal effective February 1, 2026.

At its board meeting held on January 21, 2026, the company accepted the resignation of founder Deepinder Goyal as director, managing director and CEO, effective at the close of business hours on February 1, 2026. The board has also recommended Goyal’s appointment as vice chairman and director, subject to shareholder approval. If approved, his term will be for five years from the date of shareholder consent.

As part of the same meeting, the board formally recorded Goyal’s resignation from executive roles and confirmed that there are no regulatory restrictions or debarments affecting either appointment.