Deepshikha Bhardwaj joins Schbang as national lead for media strategy

Deepshikha Bhardwaj, formerly client leader at Wavemaker, has joined Schbang as the national lead for media strategy.

In her new role, Bhardwaj will be responsible for building scalable, data-led and creative-first media solutions. She will also drive integrated media strategies for Schbang’s key clients, while unlocking new client relationships and partnerships.

With over 15 years of experience, Bhardwaj has worked across agencies including Dentsu Carat, Publicis, and Wavemaker, where she spent more than a decade. At Wavemaker, she led media mandates for brands such as Perfetti Van Melle India, Mother Dairy, TCPL North and Unicharm.