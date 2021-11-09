Deepti Patel joins DBS India as AVP, Marketing

In her previous stint, she headed marketing at Timezone Group International.
DBS Bank has recently roped in Deepti Patel as assistant vice president, marketing. Previously, she headed marketing at Timezone Group International. A marketing professional with around 13 years of experience in launching and building successful brands, of which more than 3 have been in a leadership role.
A postgraduate in marketing from K.J. Somaya Institute of Management, Deepti has also worked with ZEE Entertainment and Network18 in the past. She has worked with a wide basket of broadcast brands and have played a key role in creating iconic brands like SaReGaMaPa & Dance India Dance and Zee TV’s brand refresh initiative – Aaj Likhenge Kal.
