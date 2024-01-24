Deleise Ross promoted to senior VP and head of business at MudraMax

MudraMax has recently announced the promotion of Deleise Ross as the senior vice president and head of business. Now, she will be directly reporting to Rammohan Sundaram, president – Integrated Media, DDB Mudra Group, and lead business operations for West as well as the South division.
The company says that her experience of over five years and calmness have led MudraMax through unprecedented growth. She has worked on a varied portfolio across categories including brands such as Adani Wilmar, Jazeera Airlines, PNB Housing Finance, Nuvama and Relaxo – Sparx.
Rammohan Sundaram, president – Integrated Media, DDB Mudra Group said, “We are seeing tremendous growth in our media business and so structures become important which only helps teams to focus better and deliver better. It is also about leadership attention that teams require when in hockey stick growth phase. My belief has always been to groom available talent from within and we are excited to have Deleise take on larger responsibility.”
Speaking on her elevation, Deleise said, “I'm excited to start this new chapter, as it will help me broaden my understanding of newer markets and businesses. With the cross-category experience that I bring to the table, I look forward to making clearer and more strategic recommendations for the new set of businesses with the expanded team.”