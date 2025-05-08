Delente Technologies appoints Sanjeev Patel as VP– Strategy & Business Growth

Delente Technologies has appointed Sanjeev Patel as its new vice president – strategy and business growth. Delente Technologies is a consumer internet company leveraging AI and ML to solve real-world challenges. Its portfolio includes CarBike360, CMV360, CarBike360.ae (automotive) and Comparos (consumer electronics).

In his new role, Patel will be responsible for driving strategic initiatives, identifying new growth opportunities and strengthening operational frameworks across the company’s diverse digital businesses.

“Sanjeev Patel’s appointment reflects our commitment to building a future-ready leadership team that can unlock innovation and sustainable growth across verticals. His vision aligns with our goal of expanding the reach and influence of platforms like CarBike360.com, which has already emerged as a trusted name in India’s automotive discovery and comparison ecosystem,” said Mukesh Rajauria, co-founder and CEO at Delente Technologies.

Sagar Das, co-founder at Delente Technologies, added: “At Delente, we believe that strategic clarity and executional agility are the twin engines of success. Patel brings both. His ability to think ahead of the curve and drive outcomes makes him a valuable addition to our leadership team as we chart the next stage of our journey.”

As a seasoned executive with experience across technology and consumer-focused businesses, Patel is expected to play a critical role in enhancing value for both users and partners, while positioning Delente Technologies as a leader in digital intelligence and content ecosystems.

“I am excited to join Delente Technologies at such a transformative time. The company’s mission-driven platforms are primed for growth, and I look forward to contributing to their scale and impact in the digital space,” said Sanjeev Patel, vice president – strategy and business growth.