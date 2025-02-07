Delhivery appoints ex-Airtel Global CEO Vani Venkatesh as CBO

Delhivery, a fully-integrated logistics service provider, announced the appointment of Vani Venkatesh as chief business officer (CBO), with effect from February 28, 2025. Venkatesh brings in over two decades of experience across industry verticals, having served companies like Airtel, McKinsey, Unilever & Abbott Nutrition in leadership roles.

She previously served Airtel in various management roles including CEO for Global Business, CEO for Delhi NCR Region, chief marketing officer and CEO for their Retail Business. She has also served as a board member at Nxtra by Airtel and Bharti Telemedia, and has represented Airtel on boards of global leadership forums.

"Vani Venkatesh is a seasoned leader with experience across world-class organisations. Her experience of running a complex business in a dynamic market environment will strengthen our management team enormously", said Sahil Barua, managing director and CEO.

Commenting on her announcement, Vani Venkatesh added, "I am excited to join Delhivery and be part of an organisation that has redefined the logistics industry in India. I look forward to working with Delhivery’s talented management team and leading the mandate to grow the business".

In her new role at Delhivery, Venkatesh will lead Delhivery’s key business units including the core transportation businesses (Express parcel and Part-truckload) and the supply chain services division, in addition to the client servicing and marketing functions.