Delhivery appoints Milind Sharma as Head of Rapid Commerce and D2C Brands

Delhivery, a logistics services provider, has announced the appointment of Milind Sharma as head of rapid commerce and D2C brands. Sharma is a serial entrepreneur with over 14 years of experience in high-growth ventures across e-commerce, and quick commerce.

Advertisment

Sharma was a founding member of Delhivery in 2012, scaling operations to 100,000 daily orders while leading Business Development. He later co-founded PepperTap, a hyperlocal pioneer that reached $200M+ ARR, and Nuvo Logistics, where he expanded the business to $10M+ revenue across 75+ cities before its acquisition by Shadowfax, where he led growth and strategy. Most recently, he launched Flyo, a quick commerce platform and Mabel, a jewelry commerce venture.

In his new role at Delhivery, Sharma will build out the rapid commerce service as well as oversee Delhivery’s entire product portfolio for direct-to-consumer brand segment. He will also be scaling up Delhivery’s same-day and next-day offerings.

Commenting on his appointment, Milind Sharma said, "Rejoining Delhivery feels like a homecoming for me. This is where I started my startup journey, and I’m eager to contribute to the next phase of growth by building the Rapid Commerce service and serving the D2C Brand segment and building on Delhivery’s strong foundation alongside the team."

Sahil Barua, chief executive officer at Delhivery, said, "We’re excited to welcome Milind Sharma back to Delhivery. Having been part of our early journey, he understands our DNA and what it takes to build and scale in this space. His entrepreneurial mindset and deep experience in consumer businesses will be invaluable as we expand our Rapid Commerce and D2C Brands segment."