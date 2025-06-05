Delhivery appoints Rana Bikramjit Singh as SVP- Express Parcel Business

Delhivery, a fully-integrated logistics services provider, announced the appointment of Rana Bikramjit Singh as senior vice president for its express parcel business. In this new role, Singh will drive Business growth across key enterprise segments including large marketplaces, channel partners as well as the BFSI segment.

Singh brings over two decades of extensive experience in sales and business development. Prior to joining Delhivery, he held several leadership positions at Airtel, where he played a key role in building high-performing sales teams and establishing strategic, long-term partnerships with major clients.

"I am excited to join Delhivery, a company that has revolutionised the logistics landscape in India," said Rana Bikramjit Singh. "I look forward to leveraging my experience of working with enterprises to drive growth in the key business segments and contribute to Delhivery's continued focus in delivering value to customers."

"We are thrilled to welcome Rana Bikramjit to the Delhivery family," said Suraj Saharan, co-founder and chief people officer, Delhivery. "His proven track record in sales and developing robust client relationships will enhance our capabilities as we continue to strengthen and expand our market reach."