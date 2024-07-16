Delhivery onboards Prashant Gazipur as senior vice president, operations

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Gazipur previously served as country head and chief process officer at Ecom Express.
Delhivery, a fully-integrated logistics service provider, today announced the appointment of Prashant Gazipur as senior vice president, operations. He is a seasoned e-commerce veteran with over a decade of industry experience, having served in his last role as country head and chief process officer at Ecom Express and previously at large consumer internet firms such as Amazon, where he was an early member of their logistics team.
In his new role at Delhivery, Prashant will take charge of capacity building and operational excellence across the company’s last-mile pickup and delivery operations.
"We are delighted to welcome Prashant to Delhivery," said Sahil Barua, managing director and CEO. "With the solid operational base, we have built since going public, Prashant’s operational experience and leadership will be instrumental to our immediate and long-term growth.”
Commenting on his appointment, Prashant Gazipur said, “I am excited to join Delhivery and contribute to its continued market leadership, operational excellence and massive vision of integrated logistics. Delhivery's commitment to innovation and customer-centricity aligns perfectly with my vision for the future of logistics. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team to expand our footprint and deliver exceptional value to our customers."