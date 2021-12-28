Dell ropes in Nidhi Hola as Country Marketing Director

Previously, she was with Microsoft as Director of Integrated Marketing.
Dell Technologies has recently roped in Nidhi Hola as country marketing director. She joins from Microsoft, where she worked as director integrated marketing for more than 2 years, where she was responsible for driving a connected sales and marketing strategy for Microsoft Cloud offerings. In the past she has worked with GoDaddy as senior director-marketing for 6 years.
A graduate in Mathematics from Jesus and Mary College, Nidhi has 21 years of experience in strategy and marketing.Her expertise lies in driving breakthrough growth for a business.In the past, she has also worked with Verisign as head-marketing, Asia for for 4 years and 20:20 Media as account director for around 9 years.