Deloitte elevates Mou Chakravorty as new director of marketing brand and communications

Mou's appointment focuses on strategic messaging and evaluation to drive success and innovation.
According to a recent update on LinkedIn, Mou Chakravorty has been promoted to the role of director marketing brand and communications at Deloitte. This achievement showcases Mou's efforts and commitment to the industry, signalling a fresh beginning in her professional journey.
Having worked for 18.5 years, Mou has proven herself as a dedicated marketer and skilled storyteller. She is enthusiastic about creating communication strategies that result in business success.
She specialises in technology and consumer industries, where she is skilled at simplifying technical language and creating strategic communications. Mou possesses a distinct blend of strategic business knowledge, subject expertise, and strong stakeholder management abilities.
Through creative content marketing driven by engaging narratives, her expertise has supported global and local brands in transforming and rebranding themselves in the market.
As Mou assumes her new position, she is ready to take charge of Deloitte's marketing and communications initiatives with a renewed energy and a strong emphasis on strategic messaging and evaluation. It is anticipated that her leadership will lead to more success and innovation for the company.