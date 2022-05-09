Dentsu APAC executive team announces elevations

Luke Speers brings extensive experience from the digital, telecommunications and financial services sector having previously worked as head of people at iSelect, one of Australia’s largest insurance comparators, Telstra and The MitchelLake Group in consulting capacities. He joined dentsu Australia in March 2016 as Head of Talent, was promoted to HR Director in August the same year, before being promoted to Chief People Officer in April 2019 and adding South-East Asia to his remit in 2021.