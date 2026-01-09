Dentsu appoints Bishwarup Chakrabarti as general counsel for South Asia

Bishwarup Chakrabarti has joined Dentsu as general counsel for South Asia. He took on the role in January 2026 and is based in Mumbai.

Announcing the move on LinkedIn, Chakrabarti wrote: “I’m pleased to share that I’ve moved on from my role as General Counsel at Eros Media World PLC and have joined Dentsu as General Counsel for South Asia.

Over the last two decades, my journey across the media, entertainment, and digital ecosystem has been shaped by the privilege of working with exceptional teams at organizations such as Sony and Viacom18, navigating complex regulatory landscapes and supporting high-growth businesses. Grateful for the experiences and relationships, and excited to begin this new chapter with Dentsu’s talented leadership and teams.”

Before joining Dentsu, Chakrabarti spent nearly six years at Eros Media World PLC, where he served as general counsel and earlier as head legal for Eros Digital. His role involved handling legal, regulatory and policy matters across the company’s media and digital operations.

Earlier in his career, he held legal leadership positions at Sony Pictures Networks India and Viacom18. He has also worked in private practice as founder partner at MKC & Associates and previously with law firms including Krishna & Saurastri and Paras Kuhad & Associates.