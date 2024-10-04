Dentsu appoints Dan Pantumsinchai as managing director of gaming, APAC

Dentsu announces the appointment of Dan Pantumsinchai as the managing director of gaming for the Asia Pacific region. Reporting to Yusuke Kasahara, dentsu’s APAC chief business officer, Dan will be responsible for spearheading dentsu’s gaming strategy, further enhancing the company's commitment to immersive digital experiences and innovating brand engagement and impact in the gaming industry.

With over 15 years of experience in the gaming industry, Dan brings a strong specialism and a proven track record of driving global commercial success for world-renowned brands across platforms, including premium console, PC, and mobile free-to-play (F2P) games.

Dan joins from Google, where he played a pivotal role in driving revenue growth for top mobile gaming partners. His prior leadership roles at Riot Games and Twitch were equally impactful, where he drove the successful establishment of major titles like League of Legends and Valorant in Southeast Asia, and significantly expanded global engagement with Twitch Rivals.

Earlier in his career, Dan played key roles in marketing and product development at Capcom and Bandai, working on Japanese heritage brands such as Street Fighter, Dragon Ball, Power Rangers and Kamen Rider, uniquely positioning him across both digital and traditional entertainment to shape dentsu’s forward-looking gaming strategy.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dan, whose deep expertise in the gaming landscape make him an invaluable asset to our growing Gaming unit. Under his leadership, dentsu is set to elevate its regional strategy, drive unparalleled growth for brands, and solidify our status as a powerhouse in the gaming industry. We’re poised for an exciting transformation, and Dan’s vision will be key to offering best-in-class gaming services across the region,” said Yusuke Kasahara, chief business officer, dentsu APAC.

Dan Pantumsinchai added, “As a key player in shaping the future of gaming, dentsu has built a reputation as a thought leader and innovator in this field. I look forward to working closely with the team in leveraging our expertise in the gaming industry to help brands connect with digital-native audiences in engaging and impactful ways.”

Brent Koning, executive vice president, Global Gaming Lead at dentsu, highlighted the significance of APAC in the global gaming strategy: “As we continue to expand dentsu’s gaming capabilities worldwide, close collaboration between our global and regional teams is essential. APAC represents one of the fastest-growing – and largest – gaming markets, and Dan’s appointment is a key step in harnessing these unique opportunities across APAC. His leadership and deep expertise in the gaming landscape will be instrumental in driving innovation and delivering growth that resonate across both APAC and the global gaming ecosystem.”

Dan will be based in Singapore and his appointment is effective immediately.