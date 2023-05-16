Dentsu appoints Prerna Mehrotra as Chief Client Officer role for APAC region

In this newly created role for the region, Prerna will focus on designing and delivering an elevated client experience across dentsu’s services in creative, media, and CXM.
Dentsu announces the appointment of Prerna Mehrotra as Chief Client Officer, dentsu APAC, expanding her current remit as CEO, Media, APAC. In this newly created role for the region, Prerna will focus on designing and delivering an elevated client experience across dentsu’s services in creative, media, and customer experience management (CXM).
Rob Gilby, CEO APAC, dentsu, said: “Prerna joined dentsu in 2016 as our Head of Investment and has continued to show her star quality, working across divisions and clients. This appointment is a huge testament to Prerna’s tenacity and growth mindset. She consistently demonstrates outstanding leadership and understanding of the changing client and consumer landscape, innovating products and services to capitalize on new opportunities for growth. I look forward to working closely with her in her new capacity and a critical new role for the APAC region.”
“Prerna continues to elevate the culture of client-centricity across the network, ensuring we put forward the best of our talent and capabilities to deliver outstanding business solutions for our clients. She brings a strong point of view and critical thought leadership across business and marketing strategy to deliver growth for our clients and I’m delighted she has taken on her next challenge within dentsu,” added Yusuke Kasahara, CEO, Solutions APAC.
Prerna is a respected leader with over two decades of experience, holding senior client-facing and management roles across APAC. Remaining in her current role as CEO, Media, APAC, Prerna continues her responsibility of overseeing the group’s leading media brands Carat, dentsu X, and iProspect, working closely with her leadership team, global and local market teams to deliver value across the media ecosystem on behalf of clients.
Prerna Mehrotra, chief client officer & CEO, Media, APAC, dentsu, said: “Partnering with clients has been the essence of my journey in this industry. In the last two decades, I’ve worked with a diverse mix of clients across many verticals and markets including Singapore, China and India. I find real joy in understanding a client’s business challenge and collaborating with them to solve these challenges. One thing has always been clear – my commitment to put forward the best of my agency’s expertise in creating a competitive advantage for the brands I work with. I can’t wait to continue this journey, pooling together the best talent, capabilities, and thought leadership to drive excellence for the clients we work with.”