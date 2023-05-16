Dentsu appoints Prerna Mehrotra as Chief Client Officer role for APAC region

Prerna Mehrotra, chief client officer & CEO, Media, APAC, dentsu, said: “Partnering with clients has been the essence of my journey in this industry. In the last two decades, I’ve worked with a diverse mix of clients across many verticals and markets including Singapore, China and India. I find real joy in understanding a client’s business challenge and collaborating with them to solve these challenges. One thing has always been clear – my commitment to put forward the best of my agency’s expertise in creating a competitive advantage for the brands I work with. I can’t wait to continue this journey, pooling together the best talent, capabilities, and thought leadership to drive excellence for the clients we work with.”