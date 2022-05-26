Dentsu appoints Saagar Sethi to lead Amplifi in India

In his new role, Saagar will lead the network’s Investment Management, Media Trading (Media Owner Services and Principal Buying) and Content (Original Partnerships & Entertainment) businesses in India. He will also have responsibility for helping drive the continued growth of The Story Lab and Posterscope, two specialist agency units within dentsu which focus on entertainment production and Out of Home (OOH) capabilities, respectively. Saagar will report into Divya Karani, Media CEO, dentsu - South Asia and work closely with the global Amplifi leadership to focus on creating truly sustainable values for dentsu and its partners in India and across the globe.