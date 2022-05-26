Dentsu appoints Saagar Sethi to lead Amplifi in India

Prior to this, Saagar was the head of Indirect Procurement in LG Electronics India.
Dentsu India announces the appointment of Saagar Sethi as the president of its supply side management platform, Amplifi. Saagar stepped into the role in April 2022, as part of the increased media leadership roster across dentsu India.
In his new role, Saagar will lead the network’s Investment Management, Media Trading (Media Owner Services and Principal Buying) and Content (Original Partnerships & Entertainment) businesses in India. He will also have responsibility for helping drive the continued growth of The Story Lab and Posterscope, two specialist agency units within dentsu which focus on entertainment production and Out of Home (OOH) capabilities, respectively. Saagar will report into Divya Karani, Media CEO, dentsu - South Asia and work closely with the global Amplifi leadership to focus on creating truly sustainable values for dentsu and its partners in India and across the globe.
Armed with 15 years of experience in transition management, Saagar’s appointment echoes dentsu’s commitment to continually elevate its growth trajectory across markets. The network’s rapid transformation ensures it offers long-term sustainable growth to clients via distinctive, integrated capabilities in an environment which is forever changing.
Prior to this, Saagar was the head of Indirect Procurement in LG Electronics India, where he played an instrumental role in successfully handling diversified, complex and companywide transformation projects, nationally and internationally. He has also participated in organizational design, transitioning and change management journeys for leading brands like LG Electronics and Ernst & Young.
Commenting on the appointment, Divya Karani said, “We are excited to have Saagar join our management team as we consolidate and prepare for the next stage of growth. In today's increasingly complex media market, the experience he brings to the table will help us increase our client delivery skills in India.”
“I have always been passionate about media. The timing of this opportunity could not have been better. This role complements my transformation experience and passion. I am committed to creating synergies and incremental value for all our clients, stakeholders, and partners, underpinned by the need of driving compliance and transparency. Truly, it is an exciting time to be at dentsu India,” Saagar added.