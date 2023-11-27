Dentsu appoints Sujit Vaidya as Chief Financial Officer, South Asia

He will partner with business teams across South Asia to orchestrate the financial strategy and steer the finance function.
Dentsu has announced the appointment of Sujit Vaidya as the chief financial officer for South Asia, effective December 1, 2023.
In this role, Vaidya will partner with dentsu’s business teams across South Asia to orchestrate the financial strategy and steer the finance function. He will also shape the financial narrative of the company's evolving business model and contribute significantly to the network's growth and innovation trajectory.
Commenting on his appointment, Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu, said, “Sujit's appointment aligns seamlessly with our vision for financial excellence and strategic foresight. His strategic acumen and financial leadership will play a crucial role in realising our ambitious goal of achieving 50% of revenue from Customer Experience (CX) by 2026. We eagerly anticipate leveraging Sujit's expertise on this exciting journey towards continued growth and success.”
Vaidya added, “In my conversations even before officially joining dentsu, what came across clearly to me is that dentsu is not just a business. The perspective is not merely about delivering services but creating outcomes and solutions for clients. My mandate, therefore, is not just managing finances but helping create strategies to invest in and create the future. I believe that dentsu has a unique opportunity to shape the future of the industry and I am excited to be a part of it.”
Vaidya brings over 30 years of experience as a certified chartered accountant, having previously served as CFO for Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India and Disney in India. His career includes pivotal roles at organisations such as P&G, BCG, and BP where he has consistently played a key role in financial success and strategic direction.