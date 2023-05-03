Dentsu Creative appoints Smruti Sachin Bhalerao as Associate Director

Previously, Bhalerao was working as the Editor at Prittle Prattle News.
Dentsu Creative has recently roped in Smruti Sachin Bhalerao as the Associate Director. She joins from Prittle Prattle News, where she was working as editor and was also the founder of Prittle Prattle, a PR and Publicity firm.
Bhalero posted about the development on her LinkedIn post which said:
"I am overjoyed to announce that I have been appointed Associate Director at Dentsu Creative. The mission of Dentsu Creative is to build a world-class global creative experience offering innovation and technology in 360° PR & Marketing.
The past few days have been unbelievably fantastic. I am grateful for the incredible team that piloted me through the smooth transition from a startup entrepreneur to a prominent team member of a global enterprise - Dentsu. The belief shown by my seniors has been phenomenal and optimistic, and I can’t thank the universe enough for the fantastic and admiringly competent squad I have been assigned with.
I am pleased to be the former founder of Prittle Prattle for almost 12 years to master PR & Marketing outreach. I will miss all associated with me in the earlier years. Still, I am vigorous about thrusting forward into this next upgrade of my proficient expedition with privileged infrastructure, fantastic clients, and immersed intellects to accomplish the tallest uprise."