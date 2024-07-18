Dentsu Creative elevates Sonia Sharda as senior vice president

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Dentsu Creative has promoted Sonia Sharda as senior vice president. She was previously working as the vice president business from the past one year. She shared the news on LinkedIn.
Sonia is a marketing and business profession with more than 10 years of consulting experience in Social Media, Digital Marketing, Media Strategy, Consumer Insights, Market Research & Analysis, Client Servicing across sectors like Auto, FMCG, B2G, Food and Beverages, Education, Hospitality, B2B, B2C, and E-commerce.
In the past, she has worked with WATConsult, Orient Planet, Prime Vision Studio and more.