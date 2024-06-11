Dentsu Creative elevates Surjo Dutt as the chief creative officer of Dentsu Creative Webchutney

Surjo says, “The kind of openness, optimism, and kindness with which I have been welcomed into the fold by the Dentsu Creative Webchutney family has been truly humbling. With over 70 brands across every category conceivable and more than 200 creative people across multiple geographies, Dentsu Creative Webchutney is a powerhouse of creativity and human potential that I am privileged to be a part of. The last 8 months have seen a bunch of new business wins and lots of exciting work in the creative blender, waiting to go out and make waves in the world. I am excited to do my bit in my new role, as we create epic, market-moving work for all our clients.”