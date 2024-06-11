Dentsu Creative elevates Surjo Dutt as the chief creative officer of Dentsu Creative Webchutney

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Dentsu Creative India has announced the promotion of Surjo Dutt to the position of chief creative officer at Dentsu Creative Webchutney. He will spearhead the creative vision of the agency, ensuring the delivery of solutions that foster business growth for clients.
Additionally, he will mentor and guide the creative teams, cultivating a culture of collaboration, experimentation, and excellence. Surjo will continue to report to Amit Wadhwa, chief executive officer (CEO) of Dentsu Creative India.
“We have reimagined our creative business to align with the evolving needs of our clients. Dentsu Creative India now encompasses three portfolio brands: Dentsu Creative Webchutney, Dentsu Creative Isobar, and Dentsu Creative PR. Dentsu Creative Webchutney delivers creative solutions across both traditional and digital media. Meanwhile, Dentsu Creative Isobar focuses on enhancing digital experiences, and Dentsu Creative PR handles public relations. The common thread that binds them is the ‘X factor’ - the extra edge, value, and impact that Dentsu Creative brings to its solutions. This is what makes us the preferred partner for our clients in an ever-evolving and competitive market,” Amit says.
“Surjo is a rare talent, seamlessly blending creative excellence with visionary thinking and business acumen. He has played a pivotal role in transforming Dentsu Creative India into a powerhouse of creativity and innovation. His innovative mindset and transformative approach make him an invaluable partner in our pursuit of excellence. I eagerly anticipate the continued success and growth that Surjo will undoubtedly bring to our creative network,” he adds.
Surjo joined Dentsu Creative India as the CCO for the West & South regions in September 2023. With 25 years of experience in the industry, he has worked on over 400 campaigns across 70+ brands and 20+ categories, establishing himself as one of the most accomplished and prolific creative leaders.
Surjo says, “The kind of openness, optimism, and kindness with which I have been welcomed into the fold by the Dentsu Creative Webchutney family has been truly humbling. With over 70 brands across every category conceivable and more than 200 creative people across multiple geographies, Dentsu Creative Webchutney is a powerhouse of creativity and human potential that I am privileged to be a part of. The last 8 months have seen a bunch of new business wins and lots of exciting work in the creative blender, waiting to go out and make waves in the world. I am excited to do my bit in my new role, as we create epic, market-moving work for all our clients.”