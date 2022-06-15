Dentsu Creative group India appoints Anu Gulati as Executive Creative Director

Anu brings with her over 15 years of experience in the industry. Prior to this, she has held creative leadership positions at agencies like Ogilvy & Mather and DDB Mudra. In her previous roles, she has worked with brands like 7Up, McDonald's, Sprite, KFC, Pizza Hut, Indian Tourism, UNICEF and WWF, to name a few. Additionally, she has also been pursuing her love for writing as a scriptwriter. Anu has been a part of several award-winning campaigns that have bagged multiple national and international wins at the much-coveted Cannes, Kyoorius, One Show, Abbys, and D&AD. In addition to this, she has been voted amongst the ‘Top Creatives’ by ET Brand Equity and IMPACT. Apart from her career in advertising, Anu is also a trained classical singer.